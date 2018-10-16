Irish Water to be pressed into upgrading Ballymahon sewage system

Local councillors in the Ballymahon area have made plans to write to Irish Water in an attempt to get the local sewage system upgraded and extended to include the townlands of Terlicken, Moigh, Cartronbouy and Moneyfad.

The move follows a motion by Cllr Pat O'Toole at a recent meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District.

“We had discussed this at a previous meeting that the sewerage system was at max capacity,” said Cllr O'Toole.

“I was contacted by a number of people out in those areas - particularly Terlicken - saying they’d like to be included if the system is extended.”

His motion was met with support from each of his colleagues, all of whom agreed to write a letter to Irish Water to get the sewage system extended.