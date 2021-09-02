Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Fan favourites leave hit TV show Gogglebox Ireland

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

As the new season of Gogglebox aired on Virgin Media last night, viewers couldn't help but notice two of the shows veteran TV watchers were nowhere to be seen.

Cavan twins Fergal and Neal Tully have announced that they won't be returning to the new season of the show with Neal tweeting "It's with a massive heavy heart myself and ferg have decided to give #goggleboxirl a break will miss you all good show as I've said before if I died tonight the cows will still be milked in the morning", on Sunday night. 

The witty brothers gave us many memorable moments on the show, including their reaction to 'Toddlers and Tiaras' in 2016:

Fans were quick to respond to the tweet to wish them the best and how the show won't be the same without them. 

Gogglebox will be back on our screens next Wednesday and fans can hope to see some other favourites including The Gruffertys, Dale and Dawn, and Tadgh and his Granny Ettie.

