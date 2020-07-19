Longford theatre fans in for treat as Gallagher School of Music and Drama present 'GSMD Curtain Raisers'

The Gallagher School of Music and Drama is getting ready for the new academic year and is proud to present its new drama membership group, the GSMD Curtain Raisers.

The group is for children from first class through to sixth class and will see plenty of productions in the future by primary school pupils who are interested in performing.

“We have been working closely with Backstage Youth Theatre and we want to thank Paul for all the advice and help he has offered to us, to create a primary school version of the Backstage Youth Theatre,” said Katie Gallagher.

“We are opening our membership to students of first class to sixth class and we are also starting our auditions for PANTASTIC our Peter Pan Musical which we hope to have in 2021.

“Auditions will be done through home video and for more info you can get in contact with us on email or through our official website gallagherschoolofmusicand drama.com.”

The school, much like all schools and businesses, has been closed since March, due to Covid-19 but, with an end somewhat in sight as the country begins to reopen, Katie is hopeful that she’ll be back up and running soon.

“It’s been a mental time but we just want to take this time to also thank our students and parents for joining us on the pivoting of our business,” she said.