Longford's Backstage Theatre supports National Arts Recovery Plan

Theatres and Arts Centres across the country have come together to show support for the National Arts Recovery Plan published last week by the NCFA and the #savethearts campaign.

Longford’s Backstage Theatre is among the list of theatres and centres around Ireland to support the plan and stands together with the NCFA and local artists and arts workers at this difficult time to ensure the survival of the sector.

How theatres will address the severe challenges posed by social distancing and huge losses in revenue will require close collaboration with artists, arts workers and audiences as well as The Arts Council, Local Authorities and Government partners.

The Covid-19 crisis has affected everyone. The financial impact is devastating. It is crucial that we protect our arts sector and ensure the years of investment, experience, and artist support infrastructure are not lost.

Theatres and Arts Centres are a key infrastructure for communities and artists. The National Arts Recovery Plan outlines comprehensively the challenges facing our sector and presents a plan for the survival and recovery of the sector.