Longford's Cow Book author set for second memoir: The Running Book

Longford author, John Connell, has announced the publication of his next book, The Running Book.

The well-known author of The Cow Book has had his latest memoir, The Running Book: A Journey Through Memory, Landscape and History, picked up by editorial director at Picador, Kris Doyle.

John’s memoir, The Cow Book, was a number one bestseller in Ireland. The Ballinalee author is also an investigative journalist, playwright and documentary filmmaker and producer.

The Running Book is a memoir about Connell’s love of running, structured around a marathon in Longford.

It examines the ways that movement and activity can help people, and also looks at the effects of British imperialism in Ireland and its colonies in Australia, Canada, the USA and India.

The book comprises 42 chapters, one for each kilometre in the marathon that Connell is undertaking, and is told in 42,000 words.

John Connell, who lives on his family farm in Ballinalee, County Longford, said: “The Running Book is a very special book to me as it not only explores my love of running, but the complex issue of history, post-colonialism and my home.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be working with Picador on this book. They are without doubt one of the best publishers in the world and I feel very privileged to be a part of their story and family.

“My next few runs will be full of a new-found excitement and possibilities I’ll have to pause for breath with such great news.”

Kris Doyle said: “Although I loved the way John Connell described the physical and mental experience of running a marathon, this brilliant book is about so much more than running.

“John is a deep thinker and a keen observer; I’m confident the mixture of vivid writing about the places he’s been and the people he has met alongside his probing enquiry into history - personal, local and global - and his natural charm, honesty and wit will delight his existing readers and win him many new ones.”