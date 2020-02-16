Longford's Maura Higgins pays tribute to 'beautiful and kind' Caroline Flack
Local stars hit out at tabloid press and social media
The late Caroline Flack (right), presenting Love Island last Summer, with Longford model Maura Higgins (on left) of photograph
Longford's Maura Higgins has paid tribute to the late TV presenter Caroline Flack (40) who died yesterday.
Ms Flack was the Love Island presenter when Ballymahon bombshell Maura found fame and in a post to her 2.7 million followers on Instagram, Maura wrote alongside a photo of the late Ms Flack;
"Such heartbreaking news, an incredibly kind and beautiful woman. RIP Angel. Thoughts and prayers to all her family."
Other local stars also paid tribute to Ms Flack and took a swipe at how tabloid media covered her career.
Niall Horan tweeted, "That’s our actual friend, a person. Because she is talented and famous she automatically gets treated differently by society and in turn the tabloids and social media. The outcome is society’s fault."
Chris O'Dowd suggested, "Might be an idea to ignore every inch of tabloid coverage of this horrible news. They profited from her life, they certainly don’t deserve to profit from her death."
Derry Girls star, Nicola Coughlan, whose mum hails from Longford, said most people could never imagine the pressure being in the public eye can put on a person. She added, "That coupled with how vicious social media and the tabloid press can be is such a toxic combination."
Ms Coughlan tweeted: "I met Caroline Flack last summer, she was so sweet and genuine and couldn’t have been kinder to me.
She did not deserve this. It’s absolutely devastating, all my love to her family and friends."
If you have been affected by this story, you can contact Samaritans Ireland ;
24 Hour Telephone Helpline: 116 123
24 Hour Email Helpline: jo@samaritans.ie
