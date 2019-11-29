Moyne Community School ready to go back to the 60s

Preparations and rehearsals are well under way for Moyne Community School’s school show, Moyne Goes Back to the 60s.

This year’s production is a follow on from the school’s variety show in 2017 where students focused on the 1980s.

In keeping with Moyne’s strong link with community, the show will be held for three nights in The Latin School.

Ms Murren and Ms Sheridan feel the venue is perfect.

“It’s a really special place,” claimed Ms Sheridan, “the students love the atmosphere both on stage and behind stage in The Latin School.”

The atmosphere is electric in the school as the opening night looms.

“The students have been rehearsing for weeks now and we’re at the stage now where we are simply polishing each act and enjoying the lead up to what promises to be a fantastic week for Moyne,” added Ms Murren.

So if you danced The Locomotion, if you jived to Johnny Cash, if you worshiped Elvis and if you still have those flared jeans, don’t forget - Moyne will go back to the 60s on December 3, 4 and 5.

Remember to get your tickets soon! Tickets are available in Moyne (Ms Murren’s room) and in various outlets in Arva, Moyne and Drumlish.