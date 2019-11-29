Carrigallen theatre group to unveil latest theatre production, 'The Aftermath'

The Corn Mill Theatre Group will present The Aftermath by Alice Lynch and directed by Ronan Ward at the Corn Mill Theatre, Carrigallen on Friday and Saturday, November 29 and 30 next.

The theatre group has qualified for the All-Ireland One Act Finals in Cork and will be heading south for that on December 6, 7 and 8.

Tickets for The Aftermath are priced at €15/€12 and can be purchased by calling or texting 087-2570363, emailing bookings@ cornmilltheatre.com or booking online via www.cornmilltheatre.com.