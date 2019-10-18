Polish-Irish cultural concert to take centre stage at Longford's St Mel's Cathedral

St Mel's Cathedral, Longford will be the venue this Sunday, October 20 at 7pm for a concert that is being described as ‘one of the most extraordinary Polish-Irish cultural events organised in Ireland in the last 15 years’.

The concert will feature performances by the Academy of Art Choir, Szczecin, Poland; Longford County Choir; Athlone Choral Society and Granard harpist Niamh Columb.

The Midlands Polish Community invited the semi-professional Academy of Art Choir from Szczecin, Poland to perform a shared concerts with local choirs and individuals. In addition to the concert in St Mel’s Cathedral on October 20, there will also be a concert the previous evening, Saturday, October 19 in St Michael’s Church, Denmark St, Limerick at 7pm.

The concerts will also commemorate the bicentennial of the birth of Stanislav Moniushkho – one of the greatest Polish composers, ‘father’ of the Polish national opera.

Proceeds from the concerts will be donated to support local charities and voluntary organisations.

Tickets can be purchased on www.polishcommunity.ie