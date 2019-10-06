Launch of new classes at Longford School of Rock

Last Saturday saw the launch of School of Rock’s new class Pitch & Pulse - Mini Jam.

A fun class for children 5, 6 & 7 year olds, introducing singing and clapping games - moving to music and developing their sense of pulse, rhythm and sound, working on listening and co-ordination in group activities.

Running from 9.30-10.15am this class is intended to be a feeder class to the Pitch & Pulse 10:30-11:30 class where children from 7 years upwards join the group singing, dancing and percussion activities.

The children are experimenting with their voices, listening and recognising pitch and developing sense of pulse, beat and rhythm through clapping and with instruments.

New students are always welcome, come along and try the Pitch & Pulse classes at School of Rock, Longford College of Further Education, Barracks Campus, Battery Road, Longford. Sessions are €10 each.

Further details on longfordschoolofrock.com or find us on Facebook.