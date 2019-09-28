Young Offenders star set for Longford Backstage show

Fresh from his acclaimed performance as Billy Murphy in the TV series The Young Offenders and the feature film of the same name which preceded it, Shane Casey comes to Backstage Theatre with his hilarious self penned play Wet Paint.

It’s 2005; the country is booming. Jambons are at an all-time high at €2. That blind opera singer guy is coming to Ireland for a special concert in Cork and tickets are impossible to find.

Tony has a fresh tan from the Canaries; Pa is wondering how Liverpool will get on in the Champion’s League and Barry’s got a secret. Sound familiar?

Inspired by his time as a painter decorator himself, Shane Casey’s very funny play depicts a day-in-the-life of two painter/decorators and their boss during the Celtic Tiger era, when anything was possible - at least inside your head.

Also featuring Michael Sands and Ethan Dillon.

Wet Paint, written by and starring Shane Casey comes to Backstage Theatre on Thursday October 3.

Tickets at €18/€16 are vailable on 043 33 47888 or backstage.ie