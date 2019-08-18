Longford's Backstage Theatre to host Murder at Checkmate Manor
Backstage Theatre in Longford will be a hive of activity when Checkmate Manor comes to town next week
Every drama group has experienced the horrors of what can go wrong on opening night, and the ladies of the Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Theatre Group Dramatic Society are no different, with the possible exception that almost everything that could possibly happen does!
The scenery collapses, cues are missed, lines forgotten, and the sound effects take on a strange note at times, as the ladies present their ambitious evening's entertainment with the cunning whodunit, Murder At Checkmate Manor, which comes to the Backstage Theatre next week, August 23 and 24. For tickets, see backstage.ie or call 0433347888.
