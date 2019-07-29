Greg & Amber new 4/6 favourites for Love Island final

It’s the Love Island final on Monday night and after eight weeks of antics in the villa, four couples remain to win the shared prize of £50,000.

WATCH | Love Island live final: Curtis hails Longford model Maura Higgins as 'the most beautiful princess in all the lands'

For the first time in weeks, Tommy and Molly-Mae are no longer favourites to win the Love Island title with BoyleSports easing their odds out to 6/5 from 4/9.

It’s now all about Limerick lad Greg and beautician Amber who are new 4/6 favourites, gradually cut over the last 24 hours from 5/1 following a massive influx of bets.

The highlight on Sunday night’s episode was the family members of the islanders arriving to the villa to surprise their loved ones.

Longford beauty Maura Higgins was thrilled to see her mother, but she didn’t seem too keen on her main squeeze Curtis. Their odds are now 40/1 from 25/1 to win.

Greg’s family loved Amber and even presented her with a lucky Irish shamrock necklace as a thank you to her for looking after the rugby player.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Amber and Greg to win is a really bad result for us now with plenty of money coming for them on Sunday when they were 5/1. They were initially introduced at a whopping 50/1 but that was soon cut when the viewers could see their love starting to blossom. Tommy and Molly-Mae might have drifted out to 6/5 from 4/9 but you cannot write them off just yet as they seem genuine and loved up and are also the longest standing couple left in the final.”

Love Island ~ Winning Couple

4-6 Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill

6-5 Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

8 Ovie Soko & India Reynolds

40 Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins

Love Island ~ Straight Forecast

13-10 1st Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill, 2nd Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

6-4 1st Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague, 2nd Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill

3 1st Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague, 2nd Ovie Soko & India Reynolds

8 1st Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill, 2nd Ovie Soko & India Reynolds

9 1st Ovie Soko & India Reynolds, 2nd Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

14 1st Ovie Soko & India Reynolds, 2nd Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill

25 1st Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague, 2nd Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins

50 1st Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill, 2nd Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins

66 1st Ovie Soko & India Reynolds, 2nd Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins

80 1st Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins, 2nd Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

100 1st Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins, 2nd Greg O'Shea & Amber Gill

100 1st Curtis Pritchard & Maura Higgins, 2nd Ovie Soko & India Reynolds