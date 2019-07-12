Water Music Festival returns to Carrick-on-Shannon

The run up to the Carrick Water Music Festival is in full swing, starting Wednesday, July 10 until Sunday, July 14, with five days of music, culture, free family events and fringe activities to suit all tastes and ages.

On Wednesday, July 10 enjoy an evening of classical music with ‘The Lyrical Cello’, where St. Georges’ Church will be brought to life by cellist Miriam Roycroft and pianist Lance Coburn with wonderful music from all around the world, including works by Martinu, Beethoven, de Falla and Chopin, and others performed on the cello and piano.

Jazz fans won't want to miss 'The Kobe Trio' with special guest Ciaran Wilde on Thursday, July 11 at The Dock. The Sligo based musicians will perform a blend of original, contemporary and classic instrumental jazz with an adventurous and passionate interplay, drawing inspiration from The Cinematic Orchestra, Phronesis and Thelonious Monk.

On Thursday and Friday, July 11 & 12, follow the free music trail around the towns shops, cafes and restaurants, taking in free concerts featuring local musicians.

Legendary folk-trad group ‘Stockton’s Wing’ perform Friday, July 12 at The Landmark Hotel as part of their ‘Retrospective’ tour, showcasing a vast music catalogue spanning 4 decades from the early recordings of ‘Take a Chance’ to the critically acclaimed ‘Light in the Western Sky’.

During their career they recorded and performed with The Dubliners, Sammy Davis Jr and The Clancy Brothers and appeared in Oscar nominated movie ‘The Field’. Retrospective tells their unique story with special guests and regulars Tara Breen, Karol Lynch, Tommy Hayes, Paul Roche, Mike Hanrahan and Paul McSherry.

Later that night, neo trad-fusion group ‘Moxie’ will perform a late night show at The Dock, playing intricate acoustic Irish music with a fresh urban style heavily influenced by Electro, Jazz, House, and Rock putting them at the forefront of new music from Ireland.

On Saturday, July 13 families won't want to miss our 'Free Family Fun Day in The Market Yard' from 4pm – 6pm. There will be fun for all the family from with stilt walkers, magic shows and lots more to entertain all ages!

Classical fans are in for a treat on Saturday, July 13 at The Bush Hotel when Vladimir & Anton Jablokov 'The Violinists' return to the Festival, accompanied by piano and double bass to perform their classical virtuosic compositions including: Tarantella Napoletana, Que Sera Sera, Coldplay’s Viva La Vida and Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. The Violinists performances include Dublin's National Concert Hall, London's Palladium, BBC Proms and the BBC Concert Orchestra.

On Sunday, July 15, don’t miss a special afternoon concert from ‘The Mellow Tonics in St George’s Church, a mixed voice choir from Dublin led by composer Norah Constance Walsh.

Expect their own unique twist on music by Phil Collins, The Stunning and John Spillane and more.

Closing the festival later that night is legendary singer-songwriter ‘Brian Kennedy’ will perform an acoustic set, returning to St Georges Church for an intimate evening of music from one of Ireland’s most loved musicians.

Other highlights include lunchtime recitals, workshops, jazz cruises and more – see carrick watermusicfestival.com for information.

Carrick Water Music Festival is generously supported by The Arts Council, Failte Ireland and Leitrim County Council.