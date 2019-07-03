Summer Festival road closures put in place by county council officials

To facilitate the eagerly anticipated Longford Summer Festival 2019, which begins on Thursday, July 4, Longford County Council given a notice of some temporary road closures which will be put in place in Longford town.

The closures are due to music on Main Street and Ballymahon Street from 7pm to 11pm each night, with the exception of Sunday, July 14.

Ballymahon Street from the junction at Market bar to the Post Office junction will remain closed from 6pm to 12:30am on Friday, July 5, Sunday, July 7, Wednesday, July 10, and Friday, July 12.

Main Street from the post office junction to the junction at the Longford Arms, will again be closed from 6pm to 12:30am, this time on Thursday, July 4, Saturday, July 6, Thursday, July 11, Saturday, July 13.

Ballymahon street, Longford town, will also be closed from the Market bar junction to the Post Office junction on Sunday, July 14, from 12:00 to 11pm.

The Longford summer festival runs for nine nights in total and is a free event.