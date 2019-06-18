Odds on sassy Longford model Maura Higgins becoming Love Island's top female drift out to 12/1

The odds on sassy Maura Higgins finishing as the top female on Love Island have now drifted out to 12/1 from 9/1.

Dublin scientist Yewande Biala has seen some local support over the last few days with punters latching onto the 12/1 for her to be top female, forcing BoyleSports to cut her price into 7/1.

Yewande is loved up with River Island model Danny and the pair shared a kiss on Friday night with other love birds in the villa expressing their excitement for the couple. Their price has now shortened into 8/1 from 25/1 to land the shared prize of £50,000.

Grid girl Maura Higgins has said she is over Tommy and has her sights set on new boy Tom Walker, but things could start to get ugly as lash technician Elma has confirmed she has the hots for the model from Leeds too. Luckily for Elma, the feelings are mutual as before he entered the villa he said "Maura might be a bit too hot to handle! I really like Elma. She’s got a look I tend to go for”.

As a result, BoyleSports have priced Tom Walker and Elma Pazar at 20/1 to be the winning couple should destiny lead the pair together. The cutest pair of all are Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill with their odds slashed into 6/4 from 16/1.

Irish girls Yewande and Maura couldn’t be any more different.



Maura is sassy, ruthless, calculating and will stop at nothing to get her man.



Yewande is soft, bubbly, sociable and melted the hearts of the viewers when she said her kiss with Danny was the first kiss she has had in a while.



Perhaps Maura is trying too hard as her odds have now drifted out to 12/1 from 9/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The love triangles that Maura gets herself into no doubt create great entertaining TV, but it might just be too much as the punters’ support has eased off with her odds out to 12/1 from 9/1. Good girl Yewande however is the opposite with her odds cut into 7/1 from 12/1”.

Winning Couple

6-4 Michael Griffiths & Amber Gill

3 Curtis Pritchard & Amy Hart

7 Joe Garratt & Lucie Donlan

8 Tommy Fury & Lucie Donlan

8 Danny Williams & Yewande Biala

9 Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague

20 Tom Walker and Maura Higgins

20 Tom Walker and Elma Pazar

20 Tommy Fury & Maura Higgins

40 Anton Danyluk & Molly-Mae Hague

66 Joe Garratt & Amber Gill

100 Michael Griffiths & Yewande Biala



Top Female

13/8 Amber Gill

11/4 Amy Hart

6/1 Molly-Mae Haque

7/1 Lucie Donlan

7/1 Yewande Biala

12/1 Maura Higgins

14/1 Elma Pazar

22/1 Anna Vakili

Top Male

6/4 Michael Griffiths

11/4 Curtis Pritchard

5/1 Tommy Fury

7/1 Danny Williams

8/1 Joe Garratt

11/1 Anton Danyluk

14/1 Jordan Hames

16/1 Tom Walker