Longford fans of Luka Bloom in line for Shawbrook treat

Thirty years since his last performance at Shawbrook, Irish folk singer-songwriter Luka Bloom returns to play on the Forest Stage on Thursday, August 8, for Choreography Night, part of Shawbrook’s Annual Summer Programme.

This promises to be a very special evening of music and dance.

Tasked with devising and choreographing original pieces set to a selection of Luka’s songs, student dancers attending Week 3 Shawbrook Summer School will have the exciting opportunity to perform accompanied by Luka Bloom onstage.

For over 30 years Shawbrook's week-long residential dance courses have been honing students’ skills in ballet, jazz, aerial and contemporary choreography and performance.

Shawbrook tutors are professionals in the world of dance both at home and abroad.

Thursday Choreography Nights are a huge part of the week for young dancers.

Previous performances with live musicians include; Liam O’Maoinlaigh, Preachers Son, Julie Shanley, Emma Lohan, Redmond O’Toole.

This concert is made possible through funding from Creative Longford.

See www.shawbrook.org for tickets or for more information about Luka Bloom visit: www.lukabloom.com.