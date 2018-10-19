This week's Late Late show guest list revealed

A Leinster girl who travelled for specialist cancer treatment is a special guest of Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show.

Shauntelle Tynan was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at just 16 years old. After eight months of chemo with little success, her mother Leona started the mammoth task of raising €600,000 so Shauntelle could take part in US clinical trials that had the potential to save her life.

In Texas for the last year, she returned to Ireland this week having been declared cancer free. She joins Ryan this Friday to share her story.

Television presenter Hector hEochagáin’s unique travel documentaries have taken him – and the Irish language – all around the world. He joins Ryan to chat about taking the road less travelled for his new series, Hector Ó Siberia Go Saigon, which saw him journey from sparsely populated Siberia to the urban sprawl of Saigon meeting the locals and some of the Irish people who have made their homes in the unlikeliest of places.

Irish man Diarmuid Gavin has been shaking up the world of traditional British gardens since breaking onto the scene in the mid-90s but after Sky Gardens and Willy Wonka Lollipops, he’s going back to basics with his new project. He’ll be chatting about why millennials are mad about cacti, how he overcame his crippling shyness and the highly unusual way his late father made sure everyone knew he had made it.

Ryan will be looking on the bright side of life with Monty Python legend Eric Idle. The comedian, actor, writer and musician will be chatting about being part of one of the most beloved comedy groups of all time and a life that has seen him count everyone from The Beatles and Rolling Stones as friends, and why it’s unlikely that the Pythons will be getting back together again.

Keala Settle stole the show from Hugh Jackman as the bearded lady in The Greatest Showman and Keala Settle’s performance of This Is Me is one of the biggest songs of the last decade. She joins Ryan in the studio to chat about being thrust into international fame and recording her new album, and she’ll be treating viewers to a performance of the song that’s made her famous.

Music from The Whileaways.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, October 19 at 9.35pm.