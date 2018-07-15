Beezneez Theatre Company return to Backstage Theatre with 'Callaghan's Place'

This summer Beezneez Theatre company they return with one of their most popular productions, Callaghan’s Place, the touching and hilarious play set in rural Leitrim.

This much requested revival of what many consider to be McDwyer’s finest play.

Paul and Mary Dolan struggle to come to terms with the departure of their only child to study at university.

A mysterious Englishman arrives in their midst and his blossoming friendship with the daughter creates tension and tragedy as neighbours Pat Kelly and Annie Jackson fail to stem the tide of Paul’s anger and suspicion.

For all the seriousness of the underlying themes, Callaghan’s Place is peppered with scenes of outrageous humour.

Callaghan’s Place comes to Backstage Theatre on Sat 21st July at 8pm. Tickets €18/€16 available on 043 33 47888 or www.backstage.ie.