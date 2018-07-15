Longford New Writing: Poetry by Bernadette Brudell and Joseph Barry

The Longford Leader New Writing column provides the creative writers of Longford with an opportunity to share their work with a larger audience. If you have a piece of writing - poetry, prose, etc - you'd like to see published in the Longford Leader, email newsroom@longfordleader.ie with a submission of no more than 1,000 words.

Poetry by Bernadette Brudell

Circus Canvas

Harvest and wild mushrooms

Autumn sun

Music and magic in the breeze

Soundwaves and scent

Seduce youthful senses

The tent canvas flaps

Rings of seats

Clowns trounce about

With painted on

Perplexed faces

Maybe life can be sad, or funny,

They seem to say -

Lets give it the benefit of the doubt

Laugh and prance and shout

Running rings of harmony

Horses canter in turquoise and blue and red

Elephants lazily walk the walk

Proud lions grimace and growl -

Wild and free in the African bush

The circus-goer

Paints on laughter

To hide the face of one perplexed

And merge with the crowd

Sad and funny

A philosophy that has to be learned

Sooner rather than later

To climb the mountains of life

And see, and not see, and see

The clown whirls like a dervish

Masque of incomprehension

The wind blows

The tent flaps

Intoxicating music fills the air

The clowns are here

The flowers elsewhere

Skin Deep

That Cadillac has beauty deep

as one slim layer of paint

those lofty walls so homely and secure

has paper oh so thin

and the gloss that hides

the cracks and holes

is covering up a whole lot more

Our insecurity and lies

a façade to please and hold our eyes

we fail to see or understand

the rotting wood and crumbling sand

a whole world of things covered up

we like things glossy looking nice

so we don’t remember their real price

They’re cheap compared with human lives

The homeless man, aborted child

This lump of iron that’s called a car

Is painted bright to fool us all

The hole in the ground that is a pool

Is the prized possession of a fool

that house so big with solemn walls

will not look good when down it falls

Let’s all not fool ourselves

no longer

as we’re not getting any younger

some things are precious

but they’re not gold

neither bricks or metal wood or stone

the precious things they are none other

than our earthly human brother

That precious boy and precious girl

old man or baby in the womb

the hungry children, broken people, full of doom

they may not glitter gold or silver

or look as bright as a chandelier

or do a hundred miles an hour

but they can breathe and love and dream

These precious jewels have eyes

like diamonds

that reflect the starlight in the sky

and a heart that loves and wants

some caring

these hearts they are not made of wood

My Cousin From Foggy Bottom: A Tribute

Somehow it seems the perfect place

For a perfect person

Maureen Dufficy-Kammerer

From Foggy Bottom

From far across the sea

Letters arrived, and parcels

With exciting addresses like New Jersey,

Philadelphia, Minnesota, Washington

And the refrain ‘God is good.’

Places enriched by the presence

Of a cherished aunt, Philomena

Spreading meticulous love

Daughters in wedding dresses,

Scented clothes and comics

Arriving with the postman

Swaddled in a corner by the piano

Leaving her native shore by ship

For a far-away land of enlightenment

But not far enough away

For the love to be felt back home

Maureen, worthy daughter

Gifted with the holy

And the true

Christmas newsletters

Keeping track of her brood

Proud telling of their feats

Creating beautiful quilts

To help the needy

Weaving tapestry

Spreading like the shawl of Brigid

Stitching brightness and hope

And the ties of family

Maureen from Foggy Bottom

But always from Home

Hell Among the Flowers

Discomforting song

Out of tune with

The tambourine man

The flower children dance

Innocence at large

Romantic idyll

Land of youth

Young girls sing in harmony with

Young men

‘Some Enchanted Evening’

The curfew girls safe for now

The fox elsewhere

Whistling in the wrong key

A tune from Zhivago

Keys of deviation

Utopia hovers among the flowers

Discordant whistling

In Leinster Square

Out of tune on Killiney Beach

Not the magic mystery tour

But hell among the flowers

Poetry by Joseph Barry

The Ocean's Lament

The sea was calm, but even so,

The weatherman said it could snow,

It is only January and there’s a price,

The ocean is full of snow and ice.

Take your time, don’t cross the foam,

But if you do, don’t go alone.

Put Paddy didn’t really heed,

He thought there wasn’t any need.

So off he went and made a wish,

To God above to catch some fish.

He left his wife in their bed,

Twenty years since they were wed.



But when he got into his boat,

I’m afraid that’s all she wrote.

A perfect storm that blew and blew,

There was nothing he could do.

They found his body when it came to shore,

It must have been a week or more,

He loved his wife beyond words could say,

But now death had its final play.

Everyone knew just what it meant,

It was the ocean’s last lament.



The people prayed and then they said,

God takes away all his dead,

The gale force winds took his life away,

And now he’s six foot in the clay.