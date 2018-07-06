Bog Lane Theatre's 'Let's Do Bugsy' comes to Ballymahon

The Bog Lane Youth are in fine voice at the start of the holidays as the Youth Musical Theatre kicked off their Summer camp in Ballymahon with all the classic songs from the children's gangster comedy, Bugsy Malone, set in 1920s New York.

“BLT is delighted to welcome back the Musical Theatre Group under the direction of Joanna Pearman and Kelly Callan from Ardagh Music Room," enthused Gemma Rowan, Chair of the theatre committee.

"The theme of this summer’s camp is “Let’s do Bugsy” which concludes with live performances on Friday and Saturday. We are looking forward to seeing these young stars showcase their talents again and a huge thank you to Joanna Kelly and their backstage crew for their commitment and direction."

The Musical Theatre Group met several times in the build up to the camp and are now working on the challenge of rehearsing and staging the production in a week.

"It is a challenge to learn the lines and the songs in such a short time," said Joanna, “but it will be a fun experience for us all".

"Bog Lane is a wonderful, intimate theatre," agreed Kelly "which allows the children a proper theatre experience with a live audience."

Many of the children appeared in the Musical Theatre's sell out panto, Cinderella Rockerfella and are looking forward to treading the Bog Lane boards again this weekend.

Performances are on Saturday, July 7 at 7pm and Sunday, July 8 at 3pm, tickets are available on from the theatre between 10-3:30 or call/text 086 237 2616, €10 adult and €5 under 18s. Don't miss the opportunity to see this fun, family show.