Ballymahon gears up for annual Goldsmith Festival

The 34th Goldsmith International Literary Festival takes place this weekend in south Longford. This year’s theme is 'Where wealth and freedom reign contentment fails and honour sinks where commerce long prevails' includes lines taken from Goldsmith’s great poem, 'The Traveller' (1764).

The festival opens on Friday June 1 at 8.30pm in The Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule.

It will be preceded by a short recital by the much loved Innyside Singers.

The Keynote address will be given by Dr Fergus O'Ferrall, who will deliver a talk entitled 'A Prospect of Society – Public Happiness or Private Avarice'.

The night will conclude with music from Tony Dunne, Jim Mulkerrins and friends.

Saturday's Programme on day two begins in the lovely Goldsmith Room of Ballymahon Library with Longford author John Connell.

Author of the bestselling 'The Cow Book', his talk is entitled 'Goldsmith and Me – A Long History'.

The second speaker is the secretary of the National Union of Journalists, Seamus Dooley with a very topical talk entitled 'Journalism Not Just Business: why a Free Press is Worth Defending'.

The afternoon’s events begin with a talk by Dr Michael Griffin, intriguingly titled 'Failures of Contentment – Goldsmith, Brexit and Trump'.

The Goldsmith Literary Tour takes place on Saturday evening at 5pm with readings at sites around Goldsmith Country.

The tour concludes in the iconic pub, The Three Jolly Pigeons with a traditional/folk music session with the Henshaws.

Sunday begins with the eighth annual Goldsmith Miscellany which will be chaired by Brian Toolan, lecturer in AIT and Chairman of the All-Ireland Drama Fringe Festival in Athlone, and features a number of short talks interspersed with music.

Speakers and contributors include Kevin Flood, John Noonan, Christy Mannion, Adrian Duncan and John Greene.



There is much to look forward to this weekend in Ballymahon.