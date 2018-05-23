'Evening of Danish and Irish Song' with Longford County Choir and De Strandede Hvaler Choir from Copenhagen

Ahead of Sunday's eagerly anticipated concert, Longford County Choir will have its final Wednesday practice in the St Mel's Cathedral choir room at 8pm.

The concert entitled an Evening of Danish and Irish Song - features many well known old Irish favourites that will get their first public performance by our choir, joined by the Danish Choir.

This concert should appeal to a very wide audience.

De Strandede Hvaler (The Beached Whales) choir was founded by members of a Copenhagen Sailing Club who when not able to sail during the winter months took to making music and set up a choir. - the choir has a varied repertoire, ranging from classical music and Swedish love songs to contemporary American and Danish music.

This is their first time to perform in Ireland. Our Danish friends - all 34 of them - are looking forward to their trip to Longford and will be sampling during their few days the very best of what Longford has to offer - there is a great sense of excitement and anticipation among both choirs.

The event is being supported by Longford County Council’s Community Grant Scheme and will feature soprano Maria Matthews from Dromard.

The concert will be directed by Longford’s Fintan Farrelly and Mikkel Gomard from Copenhagen.

Tickets are currently on sale at Dennistons, Farrell Coy, or from any choir member and at the door on the night. Early booking is advised. The concert takes place at 7.30 sharp.