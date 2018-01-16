'We are devastated': The Cranberries pay tribute to Dolores O'Riordan

Limerick band The Cranberries have said "the world has lost a true artist" following the sudden death of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan.

In a statement, the three remaining members of the group, Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler, said they were "devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores".

"She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today," they said.

It was announced on Monday that the 46-year-old - a native of Ballybricken - passed away suddenly in a London hotel.

A spokesperson who represented the singer confirmed: "Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session.

"No further details are available at this time," added the spokesperson of the Limerick woman, who had three children.

An wave of tributes have followed the shocking news, led by President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, who hailed a musician, singer and song writer who "had an immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally".

Pop group Duran Duran - whose tour manager Don Burton married the Limerick woman in Tipperary in 1994 - said they were "crushed to hear the news".

"Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time," they said.

Limerick Institute of Technology, who unveiled a Cranberries inspired artwork in the Moylish campus last year, said the "art lives on here".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hailed the "voice of a generation" who "blazed a trail and might just have been Limerick’s greatest ever rock star".

Musician Hozier said Dolores had a voice that was "unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family."

Stephen Street, who produced The Cranberries' first two studio albums, 1993's Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? and 1994's No Need to Argue, told Rolling Stone in a tribute that he remembered a "firebrand that kept everybody on their toes" that was an "Irish songbird".

Limerick's Rubberbandits tweeted that it was a "very sad day for Limerick, a legend gone".