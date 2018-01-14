Longford theatre group to unveil new samba band at St Patrick's Day celebrations

Mide Street Theatre group are setting up a new Samba Band to accompany the carnival project currently underway for the St Patrick’s Day parades in Co Longford.

For those who are not familiar with Samba, it refers to the carnival music associated closely with Rio, Brazil, and involves percussion instruments and lively street dancing.

Mide’s plan is that the Samba band will participate in the celebration of public cultural events around the county and will become a social space for people with an interest in participating in drumming and music activities. No previous experience necessary.

We are delighted to have Thomas Duffy of Rhythm-Riot (Kilkenny) as our samba tutor.

Tom captures the spirit of Samba well when he says: “Samba drumming encourages social development, self-expression, and confidence, all the time placing a strong emphasis on participation and enjoyment!

“It's accessible to all abilities, even absolute beginners to music.

“We all have rhythm inside of us, we aim to bring it out in a fun, inclusive way. All you need is a heartbeat and willingness to give it a go!”

Mide Street Theatre Group is a Longford County wide art-initiative to support local communities to develop artistic skills and knowledge to make public art and street theatre spectacles.

Mide has been kindly supported by Longford County Arts Office.

Mide are inviting anyone with an interest in drumming to come along to our opening session next Thursday, January 18, at 7.30pm in the Longford College of Further Education, Barracks (side entrance), Longford.

For further information please check out our Mide facebook page or contact crossan.shane@gmail.com