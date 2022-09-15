Search

15 Sept 2022

Oscar winner and Hell Week contestants among guests of this week's (Sep 16) Late Late Show

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

15 Sept 2022 10:49 AM

On this week's (Friday September 16) Late Late Show, host Ryan Tubridy will chat with a number of guests from an Oscar winning actress to Hell Week contestants and sporting heroes. 

Oscar winner Brenda Fricker will chat to Ryan about the TV series Holding, working on her memoir, and how her dog June is giving her a run for her money, while Mrs Brown's Boys actress Fiona O'Carroll and former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba will also join Ryan to speak about why they wanted to face their fears in signing up to be part of this year's Ultimate Hell Week: The Professionals. 

The Irish Rugby Sevens squad will be in the studio after creating history last weekend when they beat Australia to win bronze at the World Cup in Cape Town. 
 
Renowned baker and owner of 2210 Patisserie, Una Leonard, will tell Ryan about how discovering a love of baking helped to save her life after she hit rock bottom, which led to her creating a hugely successful business and landing a book deal. 

Finally, historian Michael B. Barry and photographer John O'Byrne will showcase their new book, The Irish Civil War in Colour, and tell the story of the complicated conflict that was The Irish Civil War. 
 
Plus, the show heads to Mullingar for music this week for the return of The Academic performing 'Don’t take it Personally'. 

