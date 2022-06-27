Open call for artist scheme funding

Longford County Council announced the return of the Longford Live and Local programme. The scheme sees an additional fund of €143,000 made available to local artists, performers and creatives for creative projects.

This fourth phase of the programme will run from 1 July to 31 October this year. It's funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. The scheme is administered by Longford County Council.

It follows on from the success of previous iterations which saw 119 local performers entertaining over 5,980 people in summer 2021 Winter and the Spring into Summer versions of the programme also saw many live cultural, music and community events take place.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan welcomed the funding announcement. “Longford Live and Local has proved to be a great success. Brought about during the pandemic, I know it has helped so many people feel purpose and enjoyment. It is great to see it continue to thrive and bring joy to communities throughout Longford. I encourage as many people get involved as possible and I cannot wait to see what is in store.”

Longford County Council Chief Executive Paddy Mahon added, “The Council proudly supports this excellent community-focused scheme. Now in its fourth phase, Longford Live and Local will continue to bring the work and talent of local musicians, artists and other performers to audiences across the whole county.”

Longford Live and Local application forms can be obtained from the Local Enterprise Office in Longford County Council or by emailing pmcweeney@longfordcoco.ie.

Deadline for receipt of applications is 5pm on Monday, 4 July. All projects under this funding must be completed by 31 October 2022.