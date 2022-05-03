School: Irish musician Chris Comhaill releases debut single

Irish musician Chris Comhaill has released his debut single, School, which explores ideas around the passage of time, nostalgia, growth and change viewed through the sun-flared lens of our formative years.

The sound is modern, with a hint of Americana, featuring rich vocal harmonies, Steve Cropper inspired guitar and lustrous instrumentation weaving throughout.

From the very first chord, this song gives off an easygoing, chilled out vibe, perfect for those summer days relaxing with friends.

“It felt right that the first song I put out under my own name be about one of the first things I can remember," said Chris of his new single.

"I think school is an odd and fascinating time; a world of possibilities and anxieties running mad and unbridled. I didn’t have a very good time of it at school but despite that, I still feel the pull to look back on it with rose-tinted glasses.

"That romanticisation of the past, coupled with the intensity of that time of life that we all go through, is something I wanted to capture and investigate.”

Recorded in Dublin’s Sun Studios with engineer Johnny Branagan at the start of 2020, and featuring vocal contributions from Filipa Quintino and Charlie Livingstone, with co-writing from Danny Mahony, the single marks the first in a wave of eclectic releases that Comhaill intends for 2022.

While this is his debut single, it's certainly not the first we've seen or heard of Chris Comhaill who many will recognise from the w-IRE ME project alongside Filipa Quintino, who's unique voice can be heard on the single, School.

Comhaill's previous offering, w-IRE ME, is a unique and engaging project first showcasing his distinctive direction and honest, heartfelt aesthetic as a musician and songwriter.

Enveloping a whole spectrum of creative and improvised music, the w-IRE ME project examines a sense of place through a kaleidoscopic experience of music, poetry and mythology.

Both based in IRE-land, Vocalist Filipa Quintino (Portugal) and Guitarist Chris Cole (Ireland) offer songs and soundscapes influenced by personal and collective cultural backgrounds to expose the circumstances of identity and how these factors w-IRE us!

Drawing on diverse cultural influences the w-IRE Me project has been described by The Irish Times as an "exciting, fresh endeavour to create something new; a blend of jazz, folk, world and contemporary".

Now, determined to bring his new sound to the world, Chris Comhaill weaves together the eclectic strands of music that have influenced him throughout his life to marry the sombre and reflective with the wide-eyed and radiant.

With such an eclectic background and more music set for release, Comhaill is an incredibly exciting and innovative artist and definitely one to watch for this year.

His debut single, School, is available on all platforms now.