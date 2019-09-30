GALLERY| Longford students call for a planet that is green

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Students from all across Longford county joined in protest on Friday, September 20, calling for the government to implement a climate change action plan.

They held their strike as part of a mass global strike from students in over 130 countries, with over 4,000 registered events worldwide. 

Pictures; Shelley Corcoran

Also read: Farmers warn they will return to the pickets in future if needs be, as protests stood down