GALLERY| Longford students call for a planet that is green
Students from all across Longford county joined in protest on Friday, September 20, calling for the government to implement a climate change action plan.
They held their strike as part of a mass global strike from students in over 130 countries, with over 4,000 registered events worldwide.
Pictures; Shelley Corcoran
