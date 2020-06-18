Longford harpers to perform in Friday's virtual Harps for Hope online concert series finale

Cruit Éireann/Harp Ireland presents a 200-strong harp ensemble performance as a finale to the virtual Harps for Hope online concert series on Friday, June 19.

A 200-strong ensemble of young harpers from all over Ireland, including a number of harpers of the Lake Ensemble directed by Anita O'Brien and featuring players from Longford, will celebrate the beginning of the national recovery.

The concert will also celebrate the success of the Harps for Hope series and the 350th anniversary of harper, Turlough Carolan, in an ensemble performance of his well-known love song called ‘Fanny Power’. The performance can be viewed at www.harpireland.ie.

Harps for Hope, a series of online harp concerts that has been ongoing since March, has featured more than 60 of Ireland’s leading harpers expressing their togetherness and lending their voices to the fight against Covid19.

The full series of videos* is available HERE

Aibhlín McCrann, Chair of Cruit Éireann, Harp Ireland explains, “We were been very moved by the response to our Harps for Hope online concert series and by the array and diversity of harp performances that we have received from our wonderful harpers. Now we have young harpers from all over Ireland coming together to celebrate our unique harping heritage, lending their voices to the national recovery as we emerge from the pandemic with a spirit of hope, embodied in the Irish Harp."

The finale of the Harps for Hope initiative has involved more than 200 young harpers from all over the country - north and south - coming together virtually to perform; it has given them hope at a challenging time for young people, and made them feel that they are contributing to the recovery through their harp music.

Cruit Éireann, Harp Ireland is the national umbrella resource organisation for the harp in Ireland: its organisations, harp players and harp makers.

It was established in 2016 by harpers in collaboration with the Arts Council, An Chomhairle Ealaíon to support the continuing development of the harp in Ireland, gain recognition for its unique status and secure its sustainability. www.harpireland.ie

*The introductory track on each of the Harp for Hope videos is An Cruitire from the Spirit of Laois suite composed by harper-composer, Michael Rooney and performed by Siobhán Buckley.