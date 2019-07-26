Limerick's Greg has to get Longford model Maura to say ‘fanny-flutters’ three times in Love Island challenge

It’s a new day in the villa and one Islander wakes up in a particularly good mood. On last night’s show, three couples, including Longford's Maura Higgins and Curtis, headed out of the villa for their final dates.

And Anton is excited at the thought of some one-on-one time with Belle as their turn has come around.

Curtis is already all too aware what Maura wants to do when they leave the villa...



...watch cat videos on repeat. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/fuGAtNlYCQ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 25, 2019

THE BOYS GO UNDERCOVER IN TODAY’S SECRET CHALLENGE

Back at the villa, the boys receive a text, which reads “Boys. Today you will all become undercover lovers. Each of you must complete an individual undercover assignment involving the girls. You then must all work together to complete one final group assignment.”

Curtis needs to get two girls to change their outfits as part of the challenge.

Curtis convinces Molly-Mae and India to take part and they head upstairs to the dressing room. Curtis says to the girls “I want you to put them [clothes] on and I’m going tell you if they’re good or not.”

Molly-Mae is completely bemused what Curtis is asking of her. She says “I’ve worn everything already!”

Determined to pass today’s challenge, Curtis says “I don’t remember what you’ve worn and I don’t care what you’ve worn!”

Meanwhile, Greg has to get Maura to say ‘fanny-flutters’ three times.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Greg says “It wasn’t easy at all. I had to stay calm!”

Tommy’s assignment is to get a massage from every girl in the villa, except Molly-Mae. Tommy travels around the villa asking the girls to relieve some of the tension in his back.

Next up is Ovie and he has to hide Molly-Mae’s beloved Ellie-Belly and also accidently spill a glass of milk over one of the girls in the villa. But after Ovie hides Ellie-Belly in the tree in the garden, a search party begins.

Ovie sets his sights on Maura for the next part of the challenge. But will he succeed in spilling the milk over her?

Finally, the boys have to collectively get all the girls in the pool to win today’s challenge. But will the boys make a splash and earn cocktails for the whole villa?

THE ISLANDERS EACH CHOOSE THE COUPLE THEY THINK SHOULD BE DUMPED, BUT WHO WILL BE AT RISK?

Molly-Mae and Tommy return to the villa and fill the other couples in on their romantic date. The Islanders are definitely feeling the love tonight, but an incoming text is about to send shockwaves through the villa.

Belle receives a text, which reads “Islanders. Tonight, each couple must secretly vote for one other couple that they think should be dumped from the Island. You must now discuss in your couples who you’re going to choose and why, before submitting your decision by text. You must not discuss your decision with anyone else. The couples with the most votes risk being dumped from the Island.”

As the Islanders begin to deliberate in their couples, it’s clear they all have a tough decision to make.

But which couples will receive the most votes and be at risk of being dumped from the Island?

"It's like a little Cinderella story, but I got to take Cinderella back with me." #LoveIslandhttps://t.co/H8avDVH3KM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 26, 2019

