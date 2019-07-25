WATCH | Smitten Curtis tells his Ballymahon beauty Maura on romantic final Love Island date: 'My parents will love you'

There are just five remaining couples in the Love Island villa ahead of next Monday's grand finale and they are ; Maura and Curtis ; Molly-Mae and Tommy ; Amber and Greg ; Anton and Belle ; Ovie and India

Longford model Maura Higgins and professional dancer Curtis Pritchard hit a rocky patch in recent days with a difference of opinion developing over the relationship advice which Curtis imparted to fellow Islander Jordan.

ALSO READ: That's cheating, Curtis': Tension in the Love Island villa between Ballymahon's Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard

However, it would seem the rift between Maura and Curtis has been put aside and both are excited ahead of their final date.

Maura tells Curtis that her 'Mammy would absolutely love' him and Curtis replies “My parents will love you.”

❤️FIRST LOOK ❤️



After a dramatic few days, it all starts to get real for our loved-up Islanders as they head on their final dates. Our couples share some deep and meaningfuls, and Maura has a confession for Curtis...#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/S1ol7oKT77 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 25, 2019

CURTIS AND MAURA FACE THE MUSIC ON THEIR FINAL DATE

Maura receives a text, which reads “Maura and Curtis. It’s time to get ready to leave the villa for your final date! #facethemusic #forbiddenfruit”

So excited by the news, Curtis jumps in the pool to celebrate. Maura and Curtis then get ready for their date and head out of the villa.



Reflecting in the Beach Hut on her last date with Curtis, Maura says “I’m really excited. The last one went really well, so I’m sure this one will be even better!”



Curtis also speaks in the Beach Hut about his upcoming date with Maura. He says “I’m just so excited. Maura makes me smile. She makes me happy and she makes me laugh. I could just look at her all day because she is absolutely beautiful.”



Curtis and Maura arrive at the romantic setting for their final date. As the pair take a seat, Curtis asks “Do you think your parents will like me?”



Maura replies “Yes! Mammy would absolutely love you. I would be nervous to meet your parents.”



Curtis says “My parents will love you.”



Maura says “I know I don’t tell you a lot of the time that I like you, but I really do. You’re funny and I love your smile. When you smile, I smile.”

Curtis says “I’m a very lucky man.”



Curtis and Maura then share one final dance to the sound of romantic harp music.

Will their relationship continue to hit the high notes?

ALSO READ: Bad news for Ireland's Maura and Greg as dumped Love Islanders tip Molly-Mae and Tommy for £50,000 prize money

AMBER AND GREG MAKE WAVES AS THEY SET SAIL ON THEIR FINAL DATE

The Islanders are relaxing in the garden when Greg receives a text, which reads “Amber and Greg. It’s time to set sail for your final date. #makingwaves #allatsea”



Ahead of her date with Greg, Amber speaks in the Beach Hut. She says “I remember walking through the door on the first day and not liking anyone. And now I’m on my final date with Greg, who I actually really like.”

Similarly, Greg speaks in the Beach Hut. He says “Me and Amber have really connected. We have each other’s backs and we’re really getting on. It feels really special to be here and to have met her.”

Amber and Greg head out of the villa and board a catamaran and take to the seas for their final Love Island date.

Greg says “I’m just so happy to be here with you. I feel really fortunate to have come in and met you.”

Amber says “When we first met, I had an instant connection and that is something that I never get. I felt it straight away and I was just hoping you felt the same!”

Greg says “I’ve never had an instant connection with someone. It was so easy with you. I’m just delighted that I got to meet you.”

Amber says “I feel grateful that I stuck it out. Little did I know you were around the corner! This is the happiest I’ve been since I’ve been here.”

Amber then says “I wouldn’t want to be on this date with anyone else.”

Greg jokes “Look at you getting all soppy!”

Amber says “Doesn’t happen often so take it while you can!”

Will Amber and Greg go from ship mates to soul mates?

This content was brought to you by Ward's Pharmacy & Ward Urban Day Spa