Love Island's Maura: 'If Curtis wants a shoulder to cry on, I’ll be here!'

While Longford model Maura Higgins has just coupled up with Marvin in the Love Island villa, it looks as if she may have eyes for Curtis. Luckily for Maura, he has just become single after cooling things off with Amy.

In the kitchen, Maura speaks with Curtis about his ongoing drama with Amy. As the pair chat, a white feather lands on the kitchen surface.

FIRST LOOK



Maura says to Curtis “They say that a white feather is an angel close-by trying to tell you something. Have you not heard about that?”



Curtis replies “Continue. Elaborate.”



Maura says “It means something.”



Curtis says “I wonder what it means.”



Maura says “We might not ever know.” She smiles.



That evening, Maura speaks with Lucie on the bean bags and tells her how she feels about newly-single Curtis.



Maura continues, “He’s obviously gorgeous. He’s very manly and I love that. He’s funny. He’s the whole package for me.”



Lucie is taken aback by Maura’s confession. Lucie says “Wow!”



Maura says, “There have been so many times where I want him to teach me how to dance.”



Maura later reflects in the Beach Hut, she says “I had a chat with him today in the kitchen. If he wants a shoulder to cry on, I’ll be here!”



Will Maura make her true feelings known to Curtis?

CURTIS FEELS LIKE A WEIGHT HAS BEEN LIFTED OFF HIS SHOULDERS

Throughout the day, Amy ponders over her recent split from partner Curtis before asking for feedback on what went wrong.



Amy asks “Are you upset that we’re no longer together?”



Curtis replies “It’s probably going to be horrible to hear but I do feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”



Amy says “That’s interesting because last night I was going to end the conversation with giving you a second chance. I was going to work hard on our relationship. I thought that is what you wanted. But that’s not what you want.”



Curtis says “I don’t feel the romantic connection so I don’t feel like it’ll work in the long run.”



It appears it’s the end of the road for Amy and Curtis but can the pair begin to build a friendship? And will either of them find a new romantic connection with someone else in the villa?

