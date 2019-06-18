Love Island latest: Longford model Maura gets saucy with Tom but tensions rise between herself and Elma

Viewers of Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two will see that tension is simmering between Longford model Maura Higgins and her friend Elma as they battle for the affections of Tom.

THE ISLANDERS GET SAUCY DURING EYES ON THE FRIES CHALLENGE

Single boys Tom and Jordan chose to pair up with Maura and Anna respectively for the Eyes on the Fries challenge. And although Tom and Maura haven’t known each other long, they quickly master a technique that has got the other Islanders talking.



In the Beach Hut with Danny, Yewande says “It’s scary how well Maura and Tom did when you consider they’ve only known each other for two days!”



Maura is equally impressed with her and Tom’s teamwork. In the Beach Hut with Tom, she says “We work very well together as a team.”



But who will be crowned the burger king and queen in today’s challenge?

TENSION RISES BETWEEN ELMA AND MAURA OVER TOM

Tom has only just arrived at the villa but his entrance has already caused a stir. After having a date with Maura and peaking her interest, Tom has confessed he also has eyes for another girl in the villa, Elma.



While Elma is coupled up with Anton, she’s admitted that she is open to getting to know Tom. But Maura isn’t prepared to be in another love triangle and wants Tom to only have eyes for her.



In the kitchen, Maura speaks with Tom. She says “How was your chat with Elma?”



Tom says “Good. I’m just a bit reserved on the fact of how keen you were on Tommy. I saw how much you liked Tommy and can’t imagine you just turning that off.”



Maura says “It would be very different if we had a romantic relationship and he absolutely broke my heart but it’s only been three days.”



Tom says “Where are you at in terms of me?”



Maura says “I like you.”



Tom says “Good. I like you.”



Later that evening, Maura decides to speak with Elma. Maura feels as if Elma has gone back on her word after saying she wasn’t initially interested in Tom.



Elma says “I would never want to tread on your toes.”



Maura says “You said you weren’t interested [in Tom].”



Elma says “I wasn’t interested.”



Maura says “But you are now? We’re friends and I know if I was in your situation and a guy came in that you liked, I wouldn’t do that. If Tom wanted you, what would you do?”



Elma says “We get on but I made it clear that I wouldn’t want to tread on your toes.”



Maura says “Girl-code. I just wouldn’t. I don’t want to get into another love triangle especially with my friend.”



While Maura and Elma seem to settle their differences, the next day Elma has woken up frustrated and feels as if she has been made to look like she is in the wrong.



Speaking with Molly-Mae, Elma says “I wish I had just left it because it looked like I had something to apologise for when I didn’t. She sat there and went on about girl-code when she did worse to you [Molly-Mae].”



After today’s challenge, Elma is keen to bring Maura up on what she thinks is double standards on Maura’s behalf. On the day beds, Elma says to Maura “You were saying that you wouldn’t have done this to me but you literally did that to Molly.”



Can the girls put the drama to bed and get back to being friends? And who will Tom decide is the right girl for him?

