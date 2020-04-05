Cool hand Luke! Big €20,000 win for Luke Wilson in Longford Athletics Club draw

Longford Athletics Club had the pleasure of presenting €20,000 to Luke Wilson, the winner of their big draw which took place on Friday, March 6 in the Longford Arms Hotel.



This was the culmination of a huge fundraising drive that had taken place over the previous six months raising funds for their indoor athletics training facility which will be located within St Mel’s College.



The proceeds of the draw will now be used by the club as matching funding for their Leader application which has been submitted to Longford Community Resources Limited.



Longford Athletic Club fundraising committee and club members have worked tirelessly and with great enthusiasm to ensure this fundraising campaign was a success.



Longford Athletics Club are thankful for all the help they received from members and parents promoting the draw and selling tickets. Individuals and businesses from all over Longford were really supportive coming on board to purchase tickets.



The club were delighted with this response which saw them reaching their fundraising target. The reward for this great work will be realised when the club’s vision for a state-of-the-art indoor athletics training facility comes to fruition.