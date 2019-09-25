GALLERY | Young Longford stars shine at Aviva Mini Rugby Nations Cup

Young Longford rugby stars got their opportunity to shine at the Aviva Mini Rugby Nations Cup last Sunday.

Aviva, a proud supporter of Irish Rugby, celebrated Ireland’s opening clash against Scotland in Japan by hosting hundreds of children from all four provinces at the 2019 Aviva Mini Rugby Nations Cup.

Irish Rugby star Jordi Murphy was on hand to kick off proceedings as stars of the future were treated to a festival of Rugby and given the opportunity to shine at the home of Irish Rugby.

Just after Ireland’s winning tournament opener against Scotland, 20 Boys’ U10 and Girls’ U12 teams from counties nationwide imitated their heroes as each team was twinned with a country competing in Japan, each ensuring plenty of colour was on display.

Local club Longford RFC were twinned with USA.

Aviva provided 400 children with the opportunity to fulfil dreams and play on the hallowed turf of Aviva stadium to showcase their #SafeToDream campaign.

The Minis season will continue over the coming weeks with the 2019 Aviva Mini Rugby Provincial Festivals set to take place throughout the country.

Giving both girls’ U12s and boys’ U10s teams the chance to develop as players at grassroots level, the festivals provide a safe and fun environment. Four provincial locations will host the festivals with the events taking place in the following clubs:

October 6: Munster Provincial Festival – UL Bohemians, Limerick

October 12: Ulster Provincial Festival – Bangor, Co. Down

October 13: Leinster Provincial Festival – DLS Palmerston, Dublin

October 19: Connacht Provincial Festival – Corinthians, Galway

March 29: Girls National Festival – Venue TBC

Jordi Murphy, Irish rugby player said: “It’s great to be here today at the Aviva Mini Rugby Nations Cup. Seeing the talent and enthusiasm on display is brilliant and shows that the future of Irish rugby is in safe hands. I have very happy memories playing with my friends from a young age and would have loved an opportunity like this! You never forget your first time running out on to the pitch here in Aviva Stadium, so I think giving these children a chance to play here is a dream come true for a lot of them!”

Lisa Bergin, Sponsorship Manager, Aviva Ireland said “Today is a really special day for us at Aviva as we celebrate and reward the future stars of Irish Rugby here at Aviva Stadium. The colour, noise, and passion shown by each team was brilliant to see and we’re delighted to host children from all corners of the country at the Mini Rugby Nations Cup.

The good news is that the Minis season continues, and we will be in Limerick, Down, Dublin and Galway next month for the 2019 Aviva Mini Rugby Provincial Festivals.”

