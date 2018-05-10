Grand National winner Tiger Roll on parade at Kilbeggan Races

Aintree Grand National winner, Tiger Roll, and Irish Grand National winner, General Principle, will be paraded at Kilbeggan Races on Friday, May 11. First Race is off at 5.35pm and there is prize money of €94,000 over seven sponsored races.

Tiger Roll has won almost €1 million in prize money for Michael O’Leary’s, Gigginstown House stable including his three remarkable wins at Cheltenham.



He won the Triumph Hurdle for 4 y/o olds in 2014; the National Hunt Chase in 2017; and the Cross Country race in 2018. What mightn’t be known is that Tiger Roll won a novice chase at Michael O’Leary’s local course in Kilbeggan on June 20, 2016, when ridden by Jack Kennedy.



In this year’s Aintree Grand National, Tiger Roll 10/1 delivered a win for the punters when narrowly holding off the Willie Mullins trained Pleasant Company and stayed on to get to the line by the narrowest margin.

General Principle is less known but he has won five times and taken €354,000 in prize money. His big day was winning the Irish Grand National on Easter Monday where one length covered the first five horse’s home providing a great win for young jockey JJ Slevin and providing Gordon Elliott with his first Irish Grand National winner.

Paddy Dunican, Kilbeggan Races Managing Director said, “We are delighted that Midland Veterinary (Tullamore) Ltd in association with the Irish Farmers Journal are coming on board as our new main sponsor of this Race Meeting on Friday, May 11. This race meeting has the potential to be one our biggest events of the year.”

The two featured races are the Belvedere House, Gardens, and Park Handicap Hurdle of €20,000 sponsored by Westmeath County Council and the Irish Stallion Farm’s EBF Handicap Hurdle of €15,000 sponsored by the Irish EBF. The Irish Farmer’s Journal is sponsoring a maiden hurdle of €11,500.



Ollie Ryan of Midland Veterinary (Tullamore) Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to be sponsoring four races at Kilbeggan. This is our first time to sponsor horse racing and it gives us a great venue to promote our business and welcome our customers to a great social event at Kilbeggan Racecourse”.

Admission for adults to the event is €15. OAP’s & Students €12, Children under 16 free (free entertainment for kids)We are offering special discounts for staff, customers and friends for a group of 10 or more, Special Discounted Admission of €12 per person.



There is a Summer Party Pack which includes; Admission Ticket, €5 Drink Voucher, €5 Food Voucher and Race Card at just €22 per person for a group of 10 or more. Book now at www.kilbegganraces.com