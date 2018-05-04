Mercy Ballymahon 'super hoopers' bring All-Ireland basketball glory to Longford

Mercy Ballymahon are celebrating All-Ireland Basketball glory after their 1st Year Boys captured the All-Ireland Schools League Minor C title in the National Basketball Arena.

At the All-Ireland play-offs on April 24, Mercy Ballymahon registered victories over Abbey Grammar, Newry; Knockbeg College, Carlow and St Brendan's, Belmullet, thereby securing their passage to the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Mercy Ballymahon, coached by Mr Dempsey and Ms Carr, defeated Old Bawn Community School, Tallaght in the semi-final today (Friday, May 4) in the National Basketball Arena by 28 points to 24.



And in a thrilling final, the Longford school triumphed, 39-36, over Mungret College Limerick. Congratulations to Mercy Ballymahon on their fantastic achievement

Court 1 - Mungret College, Limerick 38 Dunmore CS 30

Court 2 - Old Bawn CS 24 Mercy Ballymahon 28

Final

Court 1 - Mungret College Limerick 36 Mercy Ballymahon 39