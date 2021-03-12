PROPERTY WATCH: This deceptively small home looks totally different on the inside

While it may look small from the outside, this two-bedroom home in the heart of town is surprisingly spacious on the inside.

Located on Manor Street in Waterford city, the property is only a minute walk to the town centre and close to several local school and colleges and all local amenities.

Comprising of two bright and spacious double bedrooms - both en suite - an open plan lounge and kitchen area, and a large garden to the rear of the residence.

The property is warmed by gas fired central heating and an open fire in the lounge, with double glazed windows and doors throughout.

This property is listed with a price tag of €125,000. For more information or to view the full ad, CLICK HERE.