Cars and spare parts worth millions at Blenheim Palace Auction

Friday and Saturday, June 29 & 30 sees international collector car auctions specialists Coys return to Blenheim Palace for the 2018 edition of their world renowned auction, combining this year not only the traditional "Jaguar Legend, which has become a must-attend event in the international historic motoring calendar, but also staging the much debated "CavalinoHoard" sale.



With a summer garden party atmosphere and high-level catering set against the backdrop of Blenheim Palace, Coys offer a fantastic selection of historic collectors and investment quality motor cars. The well-established Blenheim Palace Concoursd’Elegance, adjacent to the auction, displays a broad selection of some of the finest and most important classic motor cars in Britain.

With a packed car sale on Saturday sure to attract much interest, focus has already turned to Friday's Auction - a unique collection of Ferrari, Maserati and Abarth parts which have been hidden from view for many decades and are all being sold at No Reserve. This is the first instalment of the Coys auction disposal of this fascinating and unique collection.

Cars of note in Saturday's sale include a 1988 Porsche 959 comfort. It is long viewed as the ultimate road car development of the 911 model, this 959 is a German market example. The car is finished in Metallic Silver with a dark grey leather interior. It is a stunning example of the most advanced super car of the 1980s and estimates £750,000.

The JAT 41 is a delightful 1959 Lotus Elite which is also on sale. From the year the Elite really came to prominence, with Jim Clark and Sir John Whitmore sharing one at Le Mans, this car has an impressive history; is matching numbers and comes with fully six boxes of documents, invoices, receipts and books. Designing this Elite, Colin Chapman demonstrated that his skills as a racing car designer and constructor could just as easily be applied to production road cars. It estimates £60,000- £70,000.

The 7th of eleven cars produced by AC cars, the 1998 AC Cobra 427 Mark III is up for sale. It is finished in period Guardsman Blue with Wimbledon stripes, this fabulous example has had just two owners from new, has covered a mere 3,000 miles, and is offered with a detailed history file including original build data, magazine features, older HTP papers and records of period race history. It is an unrepeatable opportunity for the true Cobra enthusiast. It estimates £190,000- £ 230,000.

A 1954 Allard P2 Safari is one of only two believed survivors from ten built, this car again has a wonderful provenance and offers a genuinely unique opportunity. The P2 has enjoyed an older ‘chassis up’ restoration by the Tamar Valley Motoring Centre, the engine and gearbox being rebuilt by Wally Wheatley of Nordian Garages, considered at the time to be an authority on ‘flat head’ Ford engines, while the woodwork was painstakingly restored by a highly talented retired schoolmaster. The car is on sale and estimates at £40,000-£45,000.

Almost hiding within the plethora of sumptuous Jaguar factory models is the Mk VII Special "Wee Beastie" which was previously owned by the star, Mr. Jools Holland. This particular special combines 1930s looks with the 1950s thrill of an XK engine and manual gearbox. Its classic 1930s looks combined with a proven Jaguar engine and drivetrain, this is in many ways the ideal fun summer classic. The car estimates at £40,000- £45,000.

A truly individual, the 1962 Daimler Ferret armoured car is also up for sale. Equipped with a robust Jaguar 4.2 litre engine and all-wheel drive, this example has 30 years’ service with the British Army. It has a torquey Rolls-Royce 4.2 litre motor, four-wheel-drive and a pre-selector gearbox, the engine will be a hoot to drive – down roads, over hedges and fields and through streams and rivers. It estimates at £8,000- £12,000

The treasure trove of parts from the Cavalino Hoard includes many valuable spares and items from the great Italian marques such as Ferrari, Maserati and Abarth, including parts for rarer models such as the 250 SWB, 250 GTO, 275, Competition Daytona, F40 and 512LM, along with Maserati 250F and various other Italian competition cars.

Amazingly, many of the parts are still in their original wooden packing cases dating from the 1960s, or in their original boxes wrapped in oiled paper.

Chris Routledge, Managing Director at the firm said: “Something of this scale and with the importance and rarity of the cars they are related to is unprecedented. We are looking at least £1 million pounds worth of spares, probably more and I have never seen anything like it.”

He added: “It’s an Aladdin’s cave which is going to excite people all over the world. There are wire wheels in their original wooden boxes, carburetors in their original oiled wrapping paper, exhaust pipes, radiator grills, dashboards; the list just goes on and on. It will take us several days to catalogue the parts and once we have done that we will issue a full list of the spares."