GALLERY| Heroes of Mullinalaghta honoured at civic reception

Longford County Council recently held a civic reception in honour of the St Columba's Mullinalaghta team who exceeded all expectations this year.

“The work and dedication of all involved is remarkable,” said Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Luie McEntire when honouring the team.

The Cathaoirleach went on to compliment chairperson of the club John Keegan, the trainers and the players, but said that the parents deserve a particular mention. After complimenting everyone involved with the team, no matter how small their task, Cllr McEntire praised the team for their excellent performance earlier this year.

“Their single-minded dedication and pursuit of excellence is exemplary and a shining example to everyone,” he said.

“Their 1 - 08 to 1 - 06 win on Decemer 9, 2018, lifted not only Co Longford, but every rural area in Ireland.

“They are living proof that every disadvantage can be overcome when people work together. There is nothing better than hard work and dedication.

“The sacrifice and commitment required to achieve what these players have achieved is remarkable.”

The Cathaoirleach went on to compliment the players on how they presented themselves on national media before Christmas.

“They not only represented themselves and their community; they also represented everybody in Co Longford with distinction,” he said.

Two formal presentations were made, firstly to the players and management, and secondly to the many volunteers who made this happen - from the people who organised tea and sandwiches to the people who washed gear - “all those simple things that don't get noticed when everything goes right”.

PICTURES: Shelley Corcoran

