Ballymahon and Mullahoran mourns death of 101 year old Sr Elizabeth Brady who touched the lives of many

The peaceful death occurred on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady’s Manor, Edgeworthstown of Sr Elizabeth Brady, formerly Mercy Convent, Ballymahon and native of Cloncovid, Mullahoran, Co Cavan.

Sr Elizabeth celebrated her 101st Birthday last month. She was born in February 1920 in Mullahoran and joined the Sisters of Mercy here in Ballymahon in 1938. Thankfully she enjoyed good health up until a few months ago.

She celebrated her 100th birthday last year at Our Lady’s Manor where many of her family and friends attended to honour her on the very special occasion.

She loved traditional Irish music and particularly liked listening to virtuoso flute player, James Galway. She actually sang “Come back Paddy Reilly” at her birthday party last year much to the delight of all her guests.

She was a lovely, friendly lady, someone whom people felt easy talking to, a lady with amazing energy who had a great outlook on life and was always full of compassion and empathy. She loved her family dearly and always had an amazing interest in what her nieces and nephews were doing. She was very modern in her outlook on life.

She never missed any of her family’s celebrations, confirmations, birthdays and weddings. She loved to socialise and enjoyed the odd glass of wine. She loved them all dearly, as they did her. She also loved to travel, even in her aging years, a trip to Dublin on the bus to visit her family never deterred her, she loved a day out.

Sr Elizabeth taught in Ballymahon and Lanesboro originally where she has been described by many of her past pupils as fair, enthusiastic, kind and passionate about her work. A huge number of glowing tributes were paid to her over the last few days by former colleagues in the Sisters of Mercy and her former students and many friends.

When she retired here she actually went to work in Ely, Nevada and up in Iceland before returning to Ballymahon but kept up her friendship with the new friends she made there for many years.

At her Funeral Mass in St Matthew's Church on Saturday, March 6, celebrated by Fr Liam Murray, symbols brought to the Altar included a framed letter from President Michael D Higgins on the occasion of her 100th Birthday which she rightly treasured, also her Divine Office Book reflecting her life of prayer and her love of God and lastly a family photo reminding us of her love for her family and their love for her.

Ann Keenan sang beautifully at the Mass with accompanist Padraig McGowan which Sr Elizabeth would have enjoyed. Some of the Sisters of Mercy also sang at her grave in the Convent cemetery.

Her niece, Mary Sheridan spoke fondly of Sr Elizabeth, the teacher, principal and Mother Superior at the end of the Mass, of how she always saw the best in people, she was practical and industrious, kept things spic and span, and enjoyed cooking, knitting and sewing.

When she was teaching in the States or Iceland she would regularly send all the family very descriptive letters of her life abroad. She thanked all in the Sisters of Mercy and Shalom for their kindness and care to her Aunt down the years and all the staff at Our Lady’s Manor for the excellent attention she received for the last few years and in particular Sr Margaret, her constant companion.

Predeceased by her sisters, Mary Frances (Baby), Philomena, Sr. Monica, Anne, Rose and her brother Charles, we extend our sincere sympathy to her sisters Kathleen and Bridie, brother Eddie, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, the Sisters of Mercy, Western Province, relatives and many friends. Her calm presence and friendship will be missed by all those whose lives she touched during her long life. In iothlann De go gcastar sinn.