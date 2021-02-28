From Moyne Community School young scientist prize winner to a Cavan All star and Ulster championship winning captain

Cavan’s All Star goalkeeper and Ulster championship winning captain, Raymond Galligan, is no stranger to awards.



And as our photo from 2004, left shows, the former student at Moyne Community School was a keen scientist and he was part of a Moyne project on 'Teenage Smokers - Can they Stop?" which won an award at the Esat BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.



The trio worked on their project along with science teacher Ms Louise Killian and Fr Declan Shannon (School Chaplain). The late Peter Crossan would have been among his football coaches at the north Longford school.



The All Stars were a landmark selection for Mickey Graham's Cavan. The county previously had received two awards in the 50 years of the scheme in Ollie Brady and Dermot McCabe.



However, their magnificent Ulster Championship triumph is recognised through awards for ace goalkeeper Raymond Galligan, heroic defender Padraig Faulkner and the influential Thomas Galligan at midfield.



In the case of goalkeeper Raymond Galligan it made him the 800th player to have received an All-Star since they were first held back in 1971.