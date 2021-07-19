Longford Leader gallery: Sun shines for family fun day in Longford's Dun Darrach estate

Residents from Longford town's Dun Darrach had plenty to smile about last weekend when it played host to a family fun day.
Here are some of the many pictures which were taken on the day.
More News
Speed safety signs are being erected across residential estates in Longford town in a bid to clamp down on a rise in so-called boy racer culture.
BREAKING | Longford households hit with night time water restrictions BREAKING | Longford households hit with night time water restrictions
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.