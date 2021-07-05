Longford Leader gallery: Active role models in Lanesboro

There were great celebrations in Lanesboro Primary School on Monday, June 21 as pupils and teachers welcomed Deputy Joe Flaherty back to his alma mater to officially raise the Active School Flag.

Lanesboro was awarded the Active School Flag in recognition of the fact that the school is a place where physical activity is valued, promoted, and enjoyed by all.

The Active School accreditor explained, “Lanesboro PS has a ’happy and positive environment’ and I’m very impressed with the efforts of all involved.”

The Active School Flag is an initiative developed by the Department of Education that encourages schools to achieve a physically active and physically educated school community.

This initiative commenced in October 2019 under the direction of Deputy Principal Mrs Niamh Rowan.

It comprised of several initiatives such as: the Daily mile, where each class completed a circuit of the school with a goal of completing a mile each day;

The Walk around Ireland Challenge ran for 4 weeks, where each week the classes virtually visited different landmarks around Ireland e.g. The Cliffs of Moher and Malin Head.

Also, each class had the opportunity to enjoy the Irish Heart Foundation’s Bizzy Breaks in the classroom.

Mrs Rowan said the school was fortunate to have several links with various sporting organisations within the community and they facilitated extra curricular activities for all pupils.

She continued, “In conjunction with Longford Sports Partnership, we participated in our first ever athletic competition in Sports Hall Athletics. Prior to the competition Donal Mulligan worked on developing the fundamental skills of movement in athletics with 3rd to 6th Class.

“Cumann na mBunscoil Longford facilitated coaches for both hurling and gaelic football over several weeks for all classes. We also participated in indoor hurling and gaelic games competitions.

“Brendan Doyle also visited the school and coached the pupils in athletics.

“The senior classes completed individual levels in swimming which provides an important life skill and also improves their aerobic fitness.

“We incorporated dance in school by participating in outdoor Hip hop dance classes which were run over 6 weeks.

“Fifth and 6th class took part in a kayaking session at the Shannon, facilitated by Longford Sports Partnership, making use of the wonderful amenities in our local area.

“The first annual Lanesboro Primary School soccer blitz took place at the Astro Turf in the community college and we hope this will become an annual event.”

In partnership with Get Ireland Walking, a walking route was identified around the perimeter of the school and this can be incorporated into many of the curricular subjects.

A huge success, Active Week at the school took place from April 26. Mrs Rowan said: “We were joined by Longford Fitness who developed physical literacy and fundamental movement skills through mini games.

“We had an energising ‘wake up shake up’ each morning and all pupils completed Active homework for that week.

“We would like to thank the pupils, staff, parents, and the whole school community for their enthusiasm for all the activities and initiatives, and to the parents of the school community for being such active role models for our pupils.”