Reward offered to help find 'much loved' horse stolen in Midlands

A reward is being offered for information leading to the rescue of a stolen horse in the Midlands.

The beautiful white gelding is a family pet, stolen from Spink in Laois early on Monday morning, January 4.

He measures 14.2hh tall, and is microchipped.

Eimear Brennan has shared photos of her horse and is pleading for information.

"Please keep sharing again around the country to get him home," she said.

She describes the horse as having a "fluffy mane and little patch of pink on nose".

"Went missing in the early hours of Monday morning the 4th of January from Spink, Co Laois. A much loved family pet. Any information at all contact 0852043174.

"Reward offered for his safe return." Eimear said.