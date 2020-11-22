Longford Leader gallery: Big Dig educational workshop at Templemichael College

Sixth year students from Templemichael College recently participated in a Motivational Workshop designed to provide inspiration, support a positive attitude, and help with making changes for personal growth.

This was a hugely beneficial activity for the Leaving Cert students as they are guided though 6th year and prepare for their Leaving Cert exams. Thanks to Shane Crossan from SCP for facilitating the workshop.

Here are a flavour of some of the pictures which were taken on the day.