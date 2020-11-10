Longford Leader gallery: Scoil Bhríde Glen pupils create beautiful Eco Art mural project

Scoil Bhríde, Glen, recently participated in an Eco Art project in conjunction with Gary Brady, Longford County Council.

With the guidance and help of Longford artist, Phil Atkinson, all pupils enjoyed painting a mural with a marine theme.

Pupils composed slogans based on marine conservation which are written on the mural.

Some of the slogans included, ‘Fantastic, No plastic’, ‘Fan Glan’, ‘Save the Sea’, ‘Our Promotion is a clean Ocean’ and many more.

Pupils worked on the mural in their pods and this very worthwhile project was a very enjoyable distraction in the presently Covid-19 curtailed school environment.

Thanks to Gary Brady and Longford County Council for their support.