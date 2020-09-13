FASHION FIX: Five of the coolest pyjama sets

While there’s lots to love about hot summer days, when the world is bathed in sunshine and everyone seems in a better mood, sweltering nights are another matter entirely.

If the heat hasn’t subsided by the time you’re getting into bed, you can bet you won’t be drifting off any time soon – experts say that 15 degrees is the ideal temperature for a bedroom, and on heatwave nights, we realise they’re not wrong.

That’s why the perfect pyjamas are so important at this time of year. Slip into the sheets in your long-sleeved flannel top and bottoms and you’ll be overheating in minutes, so a cute shorts set is what you need.

This season, there are plenty of gorgeous two-piece PJs to choose from.

Whether you prefer pretty floral prints, pastel shades or something a little bit sexier, there’s a set to suit your boudoir style.