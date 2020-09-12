PHOTOS: Ever wanted to own an idyllic island cottage off the coast

How would you like to waken to the sounds of the ocean and seagulls overhead from your haven on a Donegal Island?

Duck Cottage is one of 14 houses on Rutland Island and is bursting with charm.

Described as being the perfect escape, the island home is a former coastguard station and was built in the 1800’s.

It has been extended and updated in recent years.

Perfect for get-togethers

Pure Donegal rainwater is harvested from the cottage roof for showering and washing up. A solar panel system helps heat the hot water.

There's an electric two oven Aga cooker, two multi fuel stoves, an open kitchen fire and storage radiators throughout.

An Aga cooker is at the heart of this cottage in a beech and oak kitchen makes it ideal for family get-togethers and cosy winter evenings.

Residents will doubtlessly enjoy the views from the loft-style lounge which captures the changing moods of the wild Atlantic and surveys the neighbouring islands.

Ocean

You could spend a day watching the fishing boats at sea and the ferry boats pass you by, heavy with passengers, going to and from their island home on Aranmore.

The cottage features its own slipway with direct access to the sea while there is an alternative deep-water morning near the property. A small harbour is also nearby.

Rutland island is located half a mile from the Donegal mainland at Burtonport and takes around two minutes to reach by boat.

Napper Tandy

The island is steeped in history and in 1798, Napper Tandy arrived on the island with 3,000 men. He returned to France shortly after but it is said that he greatly enjoyed his visit to the island’s pub.

The island during the late 1700s saw 600 people working in the fish processing industry. The island uniquely has a terraced street, Duck Street, which is still standing today.

The street had a school and post office. The last of the original full time inhabitants left in the 60s. Now two families live on the island full time, and other home owners visit in the summer or weekends.

Wildlife

Rutland is home to extensive wildlife. Surrounded by the ocean, it plays host to seabirds and sea otters. Butterflies grace the island grass in warm weather and the Islands of Edernish, Inishcoo, Eichter, Innisfree and Inishkeeragh are all within easy reach to view dolphins, basking sharks and seals.

Mackerel, Pollock and even Tuna can be caught in the surrounding sea.

Unique homes like this rarely come on the open market. The home comes on the market priced at around €440,000.00. For further information please click here.